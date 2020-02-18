LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol started a criminal investigation into the crash that killed four Louisville residents on Friday.
The Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Elijah Henderson was driving the pickup truck that crossed the median of Interstate 64 near St. Louis on Friday morning. The truck crashed through a cable barrier and hit a Honda Odyssey head-on. The impact killed a group headed to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Carrie McCaw, 44, her 12-year-old daughter, Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter, Rhyan died in the crash.
Henderson was working for a concrete company and hauling a mixer or generator, when the crash happened. A highway patrol spokesperson says he was hospitalized with two broken legs.
According to Fox2 in St. Louis, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said the matter is a criminal investigation, though the highway patrol told WDRB News that all such crashes are treated as a criminal matter until investigators gather more evidence.
Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports, which could take a few weeks. That could determine whether Henderson will face any charges.
Carrie McCaw is survived by her husband, David McCaw, sons Ty and Brady McCaw and Jessie McCaw - Kacey's twin sister. McCaw and her daughter will be buried on Thursday in a private ceremony. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Road. A private funeral is planned at the St. Raphael Catholic Church on Thursday morning with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund.
Funeral arrangements for Lesley Prather, a Louisville firefighter and former volleyball player, and her daughter Rhyan, have not been announced.
Related Stories:
- Louisvillians line streets to pay respects as 4 killed in St. Louis crash are returned home
- Louisville firefighter, youth volleyball coach, 2 kids killed in crash outside St. Louis
- Condolences pour in for Louisville residents killed in crash outside St. Louis
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.