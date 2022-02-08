LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a critical need for volunteers to review foster cases in Kentucky, according to the state's Citizen Foster Care Review Board.
The board said volunteers are needed in all of the state's 120 counties to review files and "make recommendations to the cabinet and state courts on each child's behalf."
Volunteers help ensure kids get necessary services and are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible, the board said in a news release on Tuesday.
Many of the children involved have dealt with neglect or abuse in the past. Volunteers generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.
Those interested in volunteering have to apply first and consent to criminal record and Central Registry checks. Volunteers will also do six hours of initial training over the course of two Zoom meetings and a self-paced program.
