LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling the situation a "critical point," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned of growing shortages of staff and ICU beds in the state's health care systems, but stopped short of calling for a statewide mask mandate Thursday afternoon.
"The Delta variant is surging, burning through our population, ending record numbers of people to our intensive care units," Beshear said. "We had more people in the ICU yesterday fighting for their lives from COVID than we've had at any point during this pandemic."
Several representatives of hospitals in the state shared stories about shortages of ICU beds, as well as staffing challenges. As an example, Beshear said Baptist Health Hardin was treating 91 COVID patients as of Thursday morning. For comparison, he said the hospital's previous highest number ever during the COVID-19 pandemic had previously been 56.
Beshear added that 18 of the hospital's 20 critical care units were filled.
"Almost all of them are unvaccinated," he said.
He says 21 hospitals across the state are currently facing critical staffing shortages.
Despite the shortages, Beshear said he was not currently calling for a statewide mask mandate.
"We live in a different world, where we have vaccines," Beshear said, contrasting this year with 2020, when no vaccines were available.
Beshear said he would reconsider if the state reached a point where there were beds available in the hospitals. "We're watching the numbers very closely."
Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, warned that the rising COVID numbers, combined with falling staffing levels, are creating a perfect storm that endangers the health of Kentucky residents.
"Humpty Dumpty is falling off a 30-story building, and there is no parachute and there is no safety net," he said. "We are entering a time when people with and without COVID are going to get seriously hurt, and may well die."
He also urged the public -- particularly the unvaccinated -- to treat healthcare workers with respect.
"I want to put this in context -- particularly if you are going to the hospital for COVID care and you have chosen not to be vaccinated," he said. "You will be going to exhausted healthcare providers who are understaffed in providing care for you for a disease that was preventable largely because of the vaccinations. You need to be very patient with those folks."
"Please be patient and grateful for what they do -- even if it doesn't happen in the timeliness and in the way you think you are entitled to."
Additionally, Beshear said he was declaring Aug. 22-28 to be "Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week."
This story may be updated.
