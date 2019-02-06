BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Much of Kentuckiana saw plenty of rain Wednesday, and some areas could see flooding by the end of the week.
But drivers in Jackson County, Ind., may soon pay the price if they choose to not heed signs of flooded roads. County Council President Dave Hall wants to increase the fines from $500 to $1,000.
“Lately, it seems like it’s escalated to a point that we needed to do something different,” Hall said.
Since Dec. 1, fire crews have responded to 15 water rescues. Many of the roads, especially those along the river, quickly become flooded. The White River hits flood stage at 12 feet. On Wednesday afternoon, it had already risen to 10 feet and is expected to be near 18 feet by Friday night.
Hall said it doesn’t take long for drivers to regret taking a chance in the water.
“They say ‘I knew I shouldn’t have driven into this,’" he said. "If they don’t say that, they say ‘I have done this before, and I have always been able to make it through.'"
It’s a decision that’s dangerous to the driver and rescue teams, putting officers, fire fighters and everyone involved in a rescue at risk.
It would be up to the officer’s discretion as to how much to write a ticket for, depending on the urgency and danger of the flooding. Hall wants the citations to be given to anyone who crosses water that is over the road, even if a sign or barricades aren’t up in that area.
“We’ve had barricades in the past, and people have stolen them," Hall said. "We’ve had locked gates, and people cut the locks off."
For any ticket over $500, Hall wants the difference to go fire department water rescue training and equipment.
The Jackson County Council will discuss the fines at their next meeting Feb. 20.
