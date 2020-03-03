LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crossing guard was hit by a car on Southside Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police say the woman was on duty near St. Nicholas Academy about 3 p.m., when she was hit by a passenger vehicle. She was taken to University Hospital by ambulance in serious condition, but she is expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene, and no charges are expected.
Southside Drive is closed for an investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit, but it is expected to reopen by 5:30 p.m.
