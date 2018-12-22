CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small, southern Indiana town gives back in a big way.
The Crothersville FFA Toy and Food Drive celebrated its 30th year on Saturday.
The organization teamed up with local volunteer fire departments to deliver food and gifts to 98 families.
15.7 tons of food were collected this year, which is a huge increase from last year.
Volunteers say the whole experience is emotional.
"To see tears in their eyes when you start bringing in boxes and fruit baskets, then they start to cry and then you start to cry, and you know you have accomplished what you set out to do. You gave back," honorary member Sherry Bridges said.
The Crothersville FFA, also known as Future Farmers of America, is an agricultural science organization for kids.
Organizers say former members come back each year for this big event.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.