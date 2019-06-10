LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a confusing day for a large crowd that gathered in response to a promotion for free season passes to Kentucky Kingdom.
It’s now 1:02pm. Still waiting for @KentuckyKingdom passes. pic.twitter.com/jZHP3t45Hq— Kate Springer (@Kate_Springer) June 10, 2019
The Mardrian Group (TMG) issued a news release saying that 300 free season passes would be issued to kids 14 and under on Monday, between 1 and 6 p.m. at 2028 West Broadway.
"Low-income and under-served families will be our first priority and these children will receive the first 300 season passes," is part of what the company stated in the release.
Company officials say the giveaway was a response to the city's closure of public pools this summer.
Many people hoping to get the free passes showed up hours before 1 p.m. One woman who said she was the first person to arrive said she had been waiting since 7:30 a.m. While waiting, people said there was plenty of arguing, pushing and shoving, with some people cutting in line.
Organizers passed out bottles of water to some people, but WDRB's Kate Springer said some people were taken away in ambulances.
Instead of a season pass, people first in line received red vouchers that would allow them to come back later and get an actual pass.
The line for the tickets stretched down the street. One woman who was near the back of the line said a little boy was almost hit by a car. Police showed up around 1:30 to help control the crowds. About an hour later, police told everyone that all the free passes had been distributed.
That was not what people who waited for hours wanted to hear. Many in the crowd complained about the lack of information on the giveaway from organizers.
"Kids want something to do for the summer and they done took away the pools," said one woman in line. "This is what the results are for taking away the pools."
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.