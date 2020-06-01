LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fifth day of protests in downtown Louisville began calmly Monday as crowds held signs, chanted for justice for Breonna Taylor's death and spoke with Louisville Metro Police officers, who calmly mingled through the crowd near Sixth and Jefferson streets.
One protester vowed to make it a "peaceful" protest, saying that there needed to be a sign to everyone that you can call for change without violence.
Just after 6 p.m, Kentucky State Police troopers lined the street outside Jefferson Square Park, though they left a short time later without incident.
After nights of unrest that escalated to violence and looting, crowds returned Monday, still asking for justice in the death of Taylor, a former EMT who was shot and killed by LMPD officers as they carried out a "no-knock" warrant at a home in west Louisville in March.
"Our message is that the mayor needs to be listening to the demands of Breonna Taylor's family, to the demands of people of color in our city, of black people who are saying no more," said Rev. Dawn Cooley, a local faith leader.
It wasn't a day without disruption, though. Late in the afternoon, a group of LMPD officers approved the protesters and asked for hugs. The officers briefly knelt with them, but several people in the crowd doubted the sincerity, shouting that it was "fake" and saying it was "for the news."
Protests continue in downtown Louisville on Monday evening. Many are calling for a peaceful end to the night before the 9 p.m. curfew, though others want to continue through the night.
Protesters kneeled at Fourth Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Photo by Marcus Green
A handful of other officers are in Jefferson Square talking to protesters. Photo by Marcus Green.
These officers knelt after the crowd chanted, “LMPD, take a knee!” Photo by Marcus Green.
These flyers listing demands are scatters on the ground. Photo by Marcus Green.
A group of Louisville Metro Police officers approached the crowd asking for hugs. The officers briefly kneeled with some protesters. “That shit is fake!” one woman yells. “It’s for the news!”
An officer in Jefferson Square talks with a protester.
Protesters and police link arms and march through downtown Louisville as demonstrators continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
Protesters and police link arms and march through downtown Louisville as demonstrators continue to demand justice for BReonna Taylor.
Protesters and police link arms and march through downtown Louisville as demonstrators continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
Protesters hold signs for David McAtte, who was killed int he early hours of June 1. Photo by Travis Ragsdale.
Protesters march down Broadway to Louisville’s West End. Photo by Travis Ragsdale
The scene at 26th and Broadway 30 minutes before curfew. Photo by Travis Ragsdale.
As of 7:30 p.m., protesters had marched from Jefferson Square Park south to Broadway and west past Ninth Street. Many said they're headed to 26th Street, where David McAtee was shot and killed Sunday night after shots were fired by Kentucky National Guardsmen and LMPD officers.