LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Black Friday crowds were not typical in Louisville and southern Indiana.
Small crowds in masks lined up outside of some major retailers early on Friday morning. At the Walmart in Middletown about 50 people waited outside for the store to open at 5am. There was a similar scene outside of Target just before doors opened at 7 a.m.
Other stores like Best Buy saw a couple dozen people lined up outside the building ready to snag deals on electronics.
Experts say the decreased shopping crowds is no surprise as Black Friday shopping has been on a decline for a few years as people gravitate toward online shopping. That, coupled with the pandemic, made for a slower morning across the area.
Across the river in Clarksville, Lewis and Clark Parkway is usually bumper to bumper on Black Friday, as shoppers make their way to their favorite stores, but Friday morning few people were on the road. However, just off Veterans Parkway a parking lot for Old Navy, Best Buy and Target filled quickly with employees and customers.
The CDC is advising against in-store shopping this holiday season, as COVID-19 cases across the country rapidly increase.
Regardless of how customers are choosing to shop this year, major retailers still have major sales and most are available in-store and online.
