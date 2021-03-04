LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is about to get a little sweeter.
Crumbl Cookies will open soon in Middletown. The store is set to open on Thursday, March 11, on Shelbyville Road near North English Station Road.
Crumbl Cookies offers all of the traditional flavors but also introduces fun new flavors like raspberry cheesecake and Nutella sea salt.
The store features four of the specialty cookies each week.
Staff members will mix, bake and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen.
Milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.
