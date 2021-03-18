LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in a long time, the Belle of Louisville is in near-perfect physical health.
The Louisville icon, a 106-year-old riverboat, was dry-docked for maintenance last year.
"Her hull is in excellent shape,” bragged Krista Snider, the Belle of Louisville Riverboats CEO. “The Coast Guard and the shipyard were kind of amazed at how good of shape she’s in.”
But, right now, Snider can't give the same glowing prognosis about the Belle’s financial health.
COVID-19 crushed the Belle’s ticket sales, and now, Snider says the riverboat needs help to stay afloat in the form of emergency funding from Louisville Metro Government.
Snider estimates that the Belle of Louisville needs about $720,000 in additional funding to operate a “normal” season in 2021.
She also estimates the boat will need an additional $4,130,000 to continue its operations and regular maintenance through the 2026 fiscal year.
“Because we’re a city agency, we’re not able to apply directly for federal stimulus money, so if we’re going to get that, it has to come to us through the city,” Snider explained.
So, Thursday night, Snider made the request for additional funds to Metro Council's budget committee.
With the city in decent financial shape right now, after news of an expected budget surplus and substantial stimulus payment, council members seemed agreeable to the idea of passing emergency funds for the Belle.
"Let it be known that I wanted to support the Belle and support the operations continuing,” said Jecorey Arthur, D-4.
"We cannot turn our backs on the Belle of Louisville,” added Robin Engel, R-22.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, hopes to have an ordinance drafted by Monday that would send $725,000 in emergency funds to the Belle.
But even with a bailout likely, Snider still hopes the community will step up, buy tickets and help the Belle out too.
"The Belle, in simple terms, is a high maintenance girl,” Snider said with a laugh. “She's a high maintenance lady!"
As it prepares for its 2021 season, Snider says the Belle will offer a number of promotions and discounts. More info can be found on the Belle of Louisville’s website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.