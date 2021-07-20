LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train was derailed in Hardin County on Tuesday evening.
CSX says seven cars were derailed near Colesburg around 8:15 p.m., but the cause of the derailment hasn't been determined. No one was injured in the incident.
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said the train was carrying non-hazardous material, so no local evacuations or detours on Interstate 65 were necessary.
CSX confirmed that the train wasn't carrying any hazardous materials.
The train track that runs parallel with Interstate 65 near Colesburg has had issues in the past with derailments.
Related Stories:
- CSX releases statement about Hardin County train derailment
- Crews respond to 22-car train derailment in Hardin County
- Train derails, 15 cars off track; no injuries
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.