JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's a celebration of different cultures all under one roof.
The southern Indiana Culture Fest was held Saturday afternoon at Community Action of Southern Indiana on 8th Street in Jeffersonville.
Dozens of booths and vendors were set up.
People could sample international foods and there were activities for the kids, including an egg hunt.
"There's some things going on here like blood pressure, so it's a lot of stuff you've got different cultures, something from France, Mexico I enjoy and a bunch of kids," said Robert Ellis, with Northstar Lodge.
This was the fourth year for the event.
