LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after a deadly shooting at the Jeffersontown Kroger, a customer who was inside the store filed a class action lawsuit.
Denise Clark of Louisville is suing Kroger and accused shooter Gregory Bush.
Clark, who is represented by attorney William Nefzger, is seeking others with physical, mental and emotional injuries, or a loss of relationships, as a result of the shooting.
According to the lawsuit, Clark was at the grocery store's customer service desk when she heard a gunshot. A Kroger employee told her "it was not gunfire." Clark then heard two more shots and saw people run to the front of the store, along with the accused gunman.
Police say Gregory Bush shot Maurice Stallard in front of his grandson inside the store located at 9080 Taylorsville Rd. The 69-year-old Army veteran had only gone to Kroger to pick up poster board for the 12-year-old child. In the parking lot, officers said Bush gunned down 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones.
The suit says Clark led "a group of 15-20 people, including a store security guard who was scared, to the other side of the store." They barricaded themselves in an office until first responders arrived and "prayed that the gunman would not find them."
Clark is suing Kroger for negligence, claiming that at the time of the shooting, the company allowed guns inside its stores and had no policy to ensure customers could legally carry them.
The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of money and a jury trial.
Kroger released this statement to WDRB News:
"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we want to express our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this senseless violence."
