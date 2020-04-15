LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As millions of Americans were checking on their stimulus checks Wednesday, several banks were reporting outages.
BB&T posted on social media early Wednesday that it was working to resolve the digital issues that some clients were reporting.
We’re working to quickly resolve the mobile banking & 800# issues that some clients are experiencing. We understand how important it is for you to have access to your account info, especially now. We apologize & appreciate your patience. Check back here for updates.— BB&T (@BBT) April 15, 2020
Fifth Third Bank also acknowledged that customers were experiencing intermittent and temporary issues with some its app, website and phone lines. Frustrated customers took to Twitter to vent their anger.
This is BS y’all sorry tails need to do better. Site has been down for over 6 hours WTH!!! #fifththirdbank #53bank it’s ALWAYS something wrong with your online banking or ATM’s #Stimulusdeposit #COVIDreliefIRS After 12pm cst and still down. Customer Phone Lines Busy.Bad BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/LHVrIDIKfx— DatsMyJAM™ 🚨👠 (@TheJANGELAfast) April 15, 2020
Users were still reporting issues late Wednesday afternoon. Several other banks were also affected. The glitches made it difficult for customers to access their financial information.
Bank officials said they were working as quickly as possible to restore service to affected customers.
