LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As millions of Americans were checking on their stimulus checks Wednesday, several banks were reporting outages.

BB&T posted on social media early Wednesday that it was working to resolve the digital issues that some clients were reporting.

Fifth Third Bank also acknowledged that customers were experiencing intermittent and temporary issues with some its app, website and phone lines. Frustrated customers took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Users were still reporting issues late Wednesday afternoon. Several other banks were also affected. The glitches made it difficult for customers to access their financial information.

Bank officials said they were working as quickly as possible to restore service to affected customers.

