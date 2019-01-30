NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory in New Albany affects about 113 customers of Indiana American Water.
Officials with the company issued the advisory early Wednesday after a water main break.
The neighborhoods included in the advisory include: Green Valley Road, Watkins Prairie Lane, Weberpal Circle, Saddlewood Court, Whippoorwill Heights, Cheryl Drive, and Miede Drive.
The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.