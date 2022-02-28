LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 4 pounds of marijuana in Louisville that was hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.
In a news release Monday, CBP said "Kary" the Narcotic Detector Dog alerted agents Feb. 24 to a shipment headed to Great Britain. The cereal box contained vacuumed-sealed bags filled with marijuana.
“This marijuana seizure further illustrates CBP’s continued vigilance to detect and to intercept illicit narcotics at mailing facilities,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago, said in a news release. “The vigilance and expertise of the officers involved, along with the diligence of our canine partners, is commendable.”
Although marijuana is legal in many states across the country, it's still illegal to possess, produce or distribute it under federal law.
“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville, said in a news release. “Officers learn to think creatively about where things might be hidden because drugs can be anywhere -- inside books, auto parts, spools of ribbon, crepe makers, study binders, food, statues, photo frames -- if there is space inside an item it could contain something illegal.”
