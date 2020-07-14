LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs officials in Louisville have seized 40 pounds of crystal meth with a street value of about $365,000.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that agents inspected a shipment at the UPS Express Consignment Operations hub in part because of “X-ray anomalies.”
“Upon inspection, they found two metal lamps. The officers did an intrusive inspection, and drilled into the lamps revealing a white, crystalline substance,” CBP said.
The agency said the parcel was coming from Reynosa, Mexico, and was headed to a residence in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Smugglers are always trying to find a way to sneak their drugs into the U.S.,” said Thomas Mahn, Louisville port director. “However, our CBP officers are keenly aware of their attempts and remain vigilant finding every attempt they make, keeping our country safe.”
