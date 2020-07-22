LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville said they intercepted a shipment containing the dangerous narcotic, Acrylfentanyl.
The shipment originated from Ocotepec, Mexico, and was en route to a residence in Chicago, manifested as "Handmade Wooden Picture Gifts," according to officials.
“This narcotic is not only dangerous to the user. It is very dangerous to our officers,” said Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville. “Our officers take every precaution with every shipment they inspect. Our officers worked diligently to stop this parcel from reaching its destination, and we are very relieved no one was seriously injured during this seizure.”
Mahn said fentanyl is one of the growing threats in the world of illegal drugs. So customs officers and some families believe stopping the shipment saved lives.
"When we look at the manifest each day for the cargo coming into this country, we're looking for what makes sense and what doesn't," Mahn said. "Just over 4 million lethal doses would have gone to the streets, had we not stopped it."
Mahn said the wooden frames, used to hide the drugs, were also disguised as religious pieces. He said criminals are creative when it comes to smuggling illegal drugs into the country.
"We were seeing fentanyl in toys for children and babies, stuff that could make it through and a kid could touch," he said.
There have been no arrests in the case, but customs officers believe the drugs were being shipped to members of a cartel.
