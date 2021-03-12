LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found more than 500 pounds of drugs and nearly 700 fake IDs in packages at UPS Worldport in the month of February.
The narcotics worth close to $1 million arrived from countries including Mexico, Canada and China. CBP officers seized prescription drugs, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.
The fake IDs and passports were seized in shipments arriving from other countries headed to different states across the U.S. Most of the fakes were for college students.
