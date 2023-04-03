LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since mid-March, we've been on a journey.
"You've got to be ready to play every minute, every second," said Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson said.
Special hardwood was laid at the KFC Yum! Center. Ballers have been ballin'. There were ups and downs.
"We missed seven straight shots," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after a game.
You make think that one shining moment is yet to come on Monday night, but for some guys, it's been happening during the past few weeks of the NCAA Tournament.
"I've had it," Louisville visitor Carlo Solorzano said.
It's happening in a building miles from an arena and in an exam room.
"In this instance, it's a period of time where we see the highest number of men coming in to request a vasectomy," steady hand and U of L Health Urologist Dr. Uzoma Anele said.
It's a procedure on what older generations refer to as their "nature," that prevents guys from being able to have more children.
"I've got enough kids," Solorzano said with a smile. "I've spent enough money on them already."
Anele, who's heard a little bit of everything in his career, said his orders after the surgery explain why it's happening.
"The doctor says I have to take it easy," Anele said. "I have to sit on the couch and watch these games."
There are even places across the country that offer specials.
The Wall Street Journal reports Oregon urologists started the trend in 2008, but Anele and his colleagues are certainly still seeing the up side of it.
"The next available appointment I have for a vasectomy is late May," Anele said.
Beer and basketball may have seemed like the perfect pair, but perhaps it should be basketball and a bag of frozen peas. One shining moment, indeed.
