LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS pharmacies in Kentucky and Indiana could start taking appointments for residents to sign up for COVID vaccines as early as this weekend.
According to a news release, the company is now offering shots in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
CVS Health has also activated three stores in Kentucky for the shots. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Kentucky will be available to individuals who meet the state's criteria, as well as pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child care workers.
Appointments will start to become available for booking on March 13, and vaccines will be administered as early as March 14, according to the news release.
Advance registration at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app is required. People without online access should call customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in patients will not be accepted.
Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health said once enough supply becomes available, the pharmacy chain will have "the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month."
