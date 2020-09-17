LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS Health plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 testing sites across the country, including four in the Louisville area.
Testing will be available at the following CVS locations beginning Sept. 18:
- Shelbyville Road near English Station Road, Louisville, Ky.
- 7th Street Road near Crums Lane, Louisville, Ky.
- South 3rd Street near Southland Boulevard, Louisville, Ky.
- West Highway 146, Crestwood, Ky.
The following test sites are also scheduled to open in Kentucky:
- CVS Pharmacy, 405 Main Street, Benton, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1473 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 803 Jamestown Street, Columbia, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 231 South Second Street, Danville, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 925 South Main Street, Franklin, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 533 Skidmore Drive, Harlan, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 214 Mooreland Avenue, Harrodsburg, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 30 South Kentucky Highway 15, Hazard, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 2104 North Main Street, London, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 100 South 6th Street, Mayfield, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1201 Indian Mound Drive, Mount Sterling, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1221 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 144 North Highway 27, Somerset, Ky.
- CVS Pharmacy, 197 Appalachian Plaza, South Williamson, Ky.
In order to be tested, an appointment must be made at CVS.com. The self-swab tests are free and available to those meeting CDC criteria.
