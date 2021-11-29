LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of people around the country spent some extra time on their phones or computers Monday doing some shopping for Cyber Monday.
It's one of the busiest shopping days of the year and that includes Quest Outdoors off Shelbyville Road. While the customers were shopping upstairs, employees were working overtime downstairs to make sure all the items are sent on time.
Ryan King and his Quest employees plan for this day every year. Along with black Friday, it’s a pretty lucrative day.
“It starts off kind of slow but I think as the day goes on it becomes bigger and bigger,” King said.
Employees have been working longer hours to make sure every order is shipped in time for Christmas, considering some of their product still has to be opened.
“Stuff that should have been here in July we just got ... and we didn't get all of it,” said King.
The national retail federation expects sales from November to December to rise over $843 billion dollars — much of that from the days leading up to Cyber Monday.
King said cargo ship delays shouldn’t hurt small business totals as much as national chains.
“Really, I find a lot of the online sales happen earlier because we were way up earlier in online sales in the year because there's a legitimate shortage of products out there,” said King. “They have been able to fulfill their orders when some of the big boys haven't been.”
While only a small percentage of Quest’s sales are from online orders, it’s been steadily increasing every year.
King is already ordering products for next Christmas, while making sure this season runs as smoothly as possible.
“Thank God we increased our manpower for it to accommodate it, so it's great,” said King.
