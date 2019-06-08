LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cyclists took a ride Saturday to honor a Louisville legend.
"We braved the weather and we asked, 'What would the champ do?'" Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "You know he would ride through this rain, so we are too."
Fischer joined in on the Ali Memorial Bike Ride, which began and ended at the Muhammad Ali Center and traveled past several spots important to the boxer's life, including his childhood home, Central High School and Spalding University.
The ride was part of Ali Week, a slate of events during the first week of June to keep Ali's legacy alive.
"People come from all over the city, it's wonderful," Fischer said. "It kind of reconnects everybody with Muhammad's message that we are all in this together."
For the final day of Ali Week, there will be a Sunday screening of the documentary "City of Ali" at the Muhammad Ali Center.
