LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event.
The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
It's the second CycLOUvia held in Louisville this year.
Since 2012, Louisville Metro Government has invested nearly $50 million in bicycle and pedestrian-related infrastructure like bike lanes, the 100-mile Louisville Loop and the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.
"We thought it was a great way to show off some of our great urban corridors through the community," Michael King, director of Louisville Metro Office of Sustainability, said. "Allows businesses to come out and rethink how they normally do things. People going a little bit slower, a little more leisurely."
The event was last held on Frankfort Avenue in 2018.
