LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People could pedal, ride, walk and run down the middle of Main Street in downtown Louisville on Sunday.
CycLOUvia was held on Main Street for the second year. Main Street was closed to vehicle traffic from Hancock to 10th streets for the event that encourages people of all ages to get out and about, walking, biking, skating or scooting to "experience downtown in a different way."
Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said thousands of people were expected at the event on Sunday.
"This is a very interesting, different way of experiencing a street in downtown," Fleischaker said. "You can see a lot of cool things and programming on the side of the street."
CycLOUvia started in the Highlands in 2012 and has spread to other areas of the city, including Main Street in downtown Louisville, Goss Avenue, West Broadway and Frankfort Avenue.
