LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a colorful celebration of culture and family on Wednesday night at Fourth Street Live.
Several groups gathered to celebrate Louisville's Día de los Muertos Festival. The holiday translates to "Day of the Dead."
Bright colors, flowers, and sugar skulls are used for celebration as family and friends gather to pay respects and honor those who have died.
The annual celebration is an important part of Hispanic and Latin culture around the world.
"A lot of countries, not just Mexico, but a lot of countries all over the world are celebrating Día de los Muertos today," said Adolfo Ben Ruiz, co-founder of Louisville Latino Council. "Day of the Dead, so it's just a big, big celebration of life."
Mayor Greg Fischer also made a special dedication to recent community leaders who have passed away.
