LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages.
Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, August 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
Due to staff shortage we are closing early for the season. Sunday, 14 August will be the last day until March. Thank you to all of our customers for a fun it’s not short season. 🍦🌭— Dairy Kastle (@DairyKastle) August 11, 2022
The walk-up shop normally closes in October and is open every day except Tuesdays. The shop only accepts cash.
Dairy Kastle is located on the corner of Bradley and Eastern Parkway. The shop has been serving up scoops for more than 45 years.
