LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday after severe weather moved through parts of eastern and western Kentucky, ushering in a turbulent New Year's Day for many communities.
"It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky," Beshear said, in a statement. "Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events."
The storms brought heavy rain, thunderstorms, reports of tornados, hail and strong straight-line winds, according to Beshear's office. The storms brought damage to areas in western, eastern and south central Kentucky.
There were also reports of tornado touchdowns in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and in Taylor County, Kentucky.
Beshear's office says the storms caused flash flooding, power loss and structural damage. Numerous roads have been closed in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties, where water rescues were reported. The governor's office says Casey County reported a rainfall total of 5.25 inches.
Parts of Western and Eastern Kentucky are experiencing widespread flooding, with a reported tornado in Hopkinsville and multiple warnings and watches across the South Central and Western region. Please be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 1, 2022
A dispatcher with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said first responders had been sent to check out reports of broken telephone poles, downed trees and structure damage.
There are also reports of damage in Campbellsville, Kentucky. A spokesman for the Campbellsville Police Department says the storms caused damage to structures there, including roof damage and some garages that were "pretty much torn completely down." He also said there were numerous reports of downed trees. He was not aware of any reports of injuries.
Images provided by WDRB viewer Ethan Bo Bethan appear to show a brick building that suffered severe damage, with part of the wall and roof gone. Bethan said the image had been taken in the Red Fern area of Campbellsville.
Took this moments before tornado warning issued… I can’t handle much more of this insanity 😶 pic.twitter.com/kEZbQq2KVq— Ethan Bo Bethan (@The_EthanBailey) January 1, 2022
A dispatcher for the Green County Sheriff's Office says there are also reports of structural damage from the storms in that county, but no reports of any injuries.
As a result of the State of Emergency declaration, Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the developing situation.
"Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes and continuous squall lines," said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, in a statement. "Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off transportation routes today if at all possible."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
