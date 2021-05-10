LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center will host Grammy Award winners in September.
Dan + Shay, a duo that won three consecutive Grammy Awards, will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 23, as part of their Headline Arena Tour.
The American pop country music duo, who won a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, will be joined by The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress.
Tickets are available at the KFC Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster.
