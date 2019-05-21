Daniel Cameron via AP

Daniel Cameron, left, a former University of Louisville football player and lawyer for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, fills out paperwork with the help of Mary Sue Helm, director of administration and elections for the Secretary of State's Office, to run for Kentucky attorney general, on Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Attorney Daniel Cameron has won the Republican nomination to run against Democrat Greg Stumbo in the attorney general’s race this fall.

Cameron has won 55% of the vote against state Sen. Wil Schroder, who has taken 45% of the vote, according to the latest figures from the Associated Press.

The race between Cameron and Schroder, R-Wilder, featured stiff advertisements, with each side jockeying for conservative support in the primary.

Cameron, a former aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, played up his connections to President Donald Trump and Schroder’s past registration as a Democrat. Schroder pushed back, saying he was the only candidate in the primary with prosecutorial experience and that he would work to bolster Trump’s agenda in Kentucky.

Cameron faces Stumbo, a former attorney general and speaker of Kentucky’s House of Representatives.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

Tags