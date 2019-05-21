LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Attorney Daniel Cameron has won the Republican nomination to run against Democrat Greg Stumbo in the attorney general’s race this fall.
Cameron has won 55% of the vote against state Sen. Wil Schroder, who has taken 45% of the vote, according to the latest figures from the Associated Press.
The race between Cameron and Schroder, R-Wilder, featured stiff advertisements, with each side jockeying for conservative support in the primary.
Cameron, a former aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, played up his connections to President Donald Trump and Schroder’s past registration as a Democrat. Schroder pushed back, saying he was the only candidate in the primary with prosecutorial experience and that he would work to bolster Trump’s agenda in Kentucky.
Cameron faces Stumbo, a former attorney general and speaker of Kentucky’s House of Representatives.
