LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special friendship between two Danville, Kentucky, neighbors is capturing the hearts of many on social media.
The young pair became the focus of a report by LEX 18.
Meet Kylee and Anson: The pair enjoys going to play in the park. But they haven't played in a few months because Anson had brain surgery.
But this week, Kylee and Anson were reunited.
"Whenever he came over, I was kind of nervous 'cause it's been a while since we've seen each other, so I was like, 'Oh, dear, how is this going to turn out? I don't know what he got me," Kylee said.
"Some flowers," Anson said.
"A stuffed animal and two chocolates," Kylee added.
A heart box of chocolate, and a chocolate rose.
Why did he Anson want to give Kylee a valentine?
"Well, I love her," he said.
