LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 50-foot refrigerated trailer is bringing a grocery store to people’s front door.
The trailer is called the Zero Hunger Mobile Market. Kroger and Dare to Care stocked it with grocery store essentials, including meat, diary, eggs and produce.
“It’s kind of hard to learn when you’re hungry,” said Ben Johnson, assistant director of Metro Parks and Recreation. “We just want our kids to be what they want to be, decide what they want to do, and we want to help them with that.”
Johnson helps run programming for Louisville community centers, including The Beechmont Community Center.
“Young people 18-years-old and younger can come over five days a week during the school year and get a hot meal,” he said.
Johnson said he wanted the Mobile Market to stop at the Beechmont Community Center to add to the food programs the center already offers.
The Mobile Market will drive to different Louisville neighborhoods twice a day, five days a week, excluding Wednesdays and Sundays, to reach dozens of communities on a regular basis. Dare to Care selected the locations for the market where people are at risk of food insecurity because of their restricted access to full-scale grocery stores.
“Over 170,000 people suffer from food insecurity in Kentuckiana even though they have resources to get food," Kroger Louisville Division President Ann Reed said. "They can't make it there."
“It's a huge thing," John said. "It will be a great blessing for the entire community."
