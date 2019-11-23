LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care's mobile pantry set up shop at the L&N Federal Credit Union building in downtown Louisville on Saturday morning to bring food to people in need.
Hundreds gathered in the rain and cold to pick up canned goods, fruits, vegetables and frozen meats.
"There's a real sense of thanks that's from the folks that are able to come through and participate," volunteer Greg Leffingwell said. "It's a great experience to hear the actual thankfulness of the folks who come through."
Dare to Care will also hold its annual Bobby Ellis Memorial vigil on Sunday evening. Ellis was a 9-year-old from Louisville who died from malnutrition in 1969. The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at Byck Elementary.
The next mobile food pantry event will take place Dec. 21.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.