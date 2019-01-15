LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care plans to launch a new mobile grocery market soon.
The new program is designed to bring healthy grocery items to neighborhoods that are considered "food deserts."
The mobile market will be a converted 50-foot trailer stocked with fresh produce, meat, dairy, eggs, butter and juice.
Kroger will provide the inventory and staffing.
Dare to Care is currently working with community leaders to create schedules and routes for the Mobile Market. The organization hopes to launch the new program later this year.
"For nearly 50 years, Dare to Care has led this community to make sure everyone has the food they need to be healthy," said Dare to Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau, in a statement. "Yet food deserts remain a stumbling block to achieving our vision of a hunger-free Kentuckiana. This exciting new program, made possible by Kroger’s great operational support and Louisville Metro’s financial support, brings a new approach to add to our arsenal of programs and partnerships who work tirelessly to help our struggling neighbors."
