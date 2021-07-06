LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dare to Care Mobile Food Bank is meeting daily food needs on sidewalks and in parking lots across the Louisville area.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sylvia Milan was one of about 100 people who lined up on the sidewalk South Fourth Street and Heywood Avenue. They all braved the summer heat to get a hand up from Dare to Care.
"This helps," Milan said. "No person should be without food."
Milan got food to help feed her family and some of her neighbors.
"There's a lot of elderly people that can't get to it," she said. "So when I get a lot of potatoes or vegetables, I share it with the neighbors."
Milan is one of the regulars, but there were also some new faces in the line.
Echo Lanham was there to get produce.
"Actually, today is my first day coming," Lanham said. "I got cauliflower, zucchini, cucumbers and grapes. Grapes are my favorite."
The food was provided by the Dare to Care Mobile Food Bank and volunteers. Foxhollow Farms donated beef and produce Tuesday, but Maggie Keith with the farm said giving back and sharing with the community on a regular basis is important and rewarding.
"It is really important to me to provide our beef to all walks of life," Keith said. "It always feels really good to come to Dare to Care. They're doing such great work. My favorite thing about coming, though, is hearing about what people want to cook with the ground beef."
Twice a day, Dare to Care feeds people at mobile food pantries across Kentuckiana.
"We go to those areas that need food," said Annette Ball, chief programs officer with Dare to Care. "We set up and people come. So some of them, they're able to walk up. Others drive. Today is a walk-up."
Ball said the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of new people to the mobile food bank.
"It's gone down a bit," Ball said. "We are elevated about 12-15% right now of where we would normally be. So we want to make sure we are meeting people where the need is, and that's why we've got the mobile pantry."
To see the Dare to Care Food Bank schedule or find out how to donate, click here.
