LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials reported 268 more COVID-19 cases Monday as cases of the disease are trending upward.
For seven consecutive days, the governor’s office has reported more than 200 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the seven-day average to its highest level in at least a month.
Weekly deaths have been hovering near 30 for about a month, according to news releases from Gov. Andy Beshear.
It wasn’t clear from Beshear’s releases whether the greater number of positive COVID-19 tests was a result of a greater number of tests being performed — or a greater share of people becoming infected.
The governor in his daily news releases provides only limited data on testing — though it appears as though the number of tests being performed has not increased much — if at all — in the last month. The state performed about 36,000 tests in the seven-day period that ended Monday. Beshear had said in early June that the state had been performing at least 40,000 tests a week since mid-May.
Nonetheless, Beshear said in Monday's release that, putting aside day-to-day fluctuations, the state's number of new infections had been holding "remarkably steady.”
“We can stay on this plateau and hopefully move to a steady decline in cases only if we follow the guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing cloth face masks and limiting our exposure to crowds," the governor said. "We also need to get tested regularly and to answer the call when contact tracers reach out with information.”
The governor also reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths Monday, including three from Jefferson County: two women, ages 51 and 89, and a man, 90.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is rising in 41 of 50 states and that the share of positive tests is rising in 39 states. That means the number of cases is rising because a greater share of the population is becoming infected — not because of a greater number of tests being performed.
Nationwide, more than 2.9 million people have gotten infected with COVID-19, and more than 130,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. That means the virus' death rate in the U.S. is about 4.4%. For comparison, the mortality rate of the most recent flu season was less than 0.2%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Globally, nearly 11.6 million people have contracted COVID-19, and more than 537,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the CDC recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.