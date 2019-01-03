LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's will open in February at Mall St. Matthews, but first it needs a staff.
The entertainment complex -- complete with games, food and beer -- is hosting a job fair on Thursday. The venue plans to hire 200 people to be servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game techs.
"I've been with the company for 10 years now, and I've never had more fun in my life," said Chad Dixon, a general manager for Dave & Buster's.
"Especially today, we're hiring new people, we're high-fiving already, hollering and screaming. We have a gong going in the background. Dave & Buster's is all about fun, it's an entertaining experience," he says.
The Louisville location is right next to Victoria's Secret and Ulta Beauty at Mall St. Matthews.
The company offers medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as a 401(k) plan.
Interested parties can apply at the mall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, until Jan. 19.
