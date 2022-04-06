LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle added a third show to next week's performances at the Louisville Palace.
The "Chappelle's Show" actor was set to take the stage for two shows at the Palace on April 12-13, but now a third nighttime performance has been added "due to overwhelming demand," according to a Facebook post. That show is scheduled for 10 p.m. on April 13.
The comedy show will be a "phone-free experience."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, click here.
Chappelle also recently announced six last-minute shows in Denver, and tickets reportedly sold out within an hour, according to Fox 31.
Chris Rock also recently announced that his tour is stopping at the Louisville Palace. Tickets for his show also go on sale this week.
