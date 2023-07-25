Dave Chappelle 10-27-19 AP.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is scheduled to perform in September in Lexington.

Chappelle, an award-winning comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer, will perform a stand-up comedy show at Rupp Arena on Sept. 12.

Tickets will be available for presales July 26. The general sale begins at 10 a.m. July 27.

According to a news release, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

