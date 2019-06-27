LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man behind Waterfront Park is stepping down after 33 years.
David Karem, the first and only president of the Waterfront Development Corporation, said he will retire at the end of July.
Karem has overseen the planning and design of Waterfront Park since 1986. The Waterfront Park Office Building will be renamed in his honor.
"On behalf of the entire community, I want to thank David for his dedication and leadership over the past three decades reclaiming Louisville’s waterfront for the people by transforming scrap yards and heavy industrial sites into a world-class park that has played a pivotal role in revitalizing downtown Louisville," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. "David is true public servant, and our city will forever be changed by his incredible vision and commitment."
Deborah Bilitski, the vice president and deputy director of Waterfront Development Corporation since January 2018, will take over as president Aug. 1.
