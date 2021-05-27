LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The brother of David McAtee wants answers from the Louisville Metro Police Department after he and four other protesters were arrested during what he considered a peaceful march in west Louisville.
Wednesday night, Jamie McAtee was charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a highway, according to court records. The other demonstrators arrested were facing charges ranging from resisting arrest to disorderly conduct and bribery of a public servant, an LMPD spokesperson said in a statement.
The protest march was held a day after Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said his office would not pursue criminal charges against the Louisville Metro Police officers or National Guard members who shot at and killed David McAtee, 53, a little after midnight on June 1, 2020, at his barbecue restaurant at South 26th Street and West Broadway.
Now, Jamie McAtee wants answers from LMPD's police chief. He says communication has been lacking between local protest leaders and law enforcement.
"Ms. (Erika) Shields has not come out exactly to talk to anyone," McAtee said. "None of the organizations, none of the leaders, none of the people ... I really wish they would come out and personally talk to people and maybe they'll get different things done, in a different way."
LMPD said protesters, like Jamie McAtee, were in the street and wouldn't get out. The department said it's enforcing laws that prevent cars and protesters on foot from blocking any streets or intersections.
The protest started with a gathering at Jefferson Square Park before it marched down West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a video of the demonstration from Maxwell Mitchell, a member of the 502LiveStreamers media collective. As the march crossed South 15th Street, Mitchell's video shows an officer stop their vehicle, get out of the driver's seat and begin arresting a member of the march who was in the street. This prompted other officers to stop and exit their vehicles, Mitchell's video shows.
"Dispersal order was given, orders to get out of the roadway; individuals are refusing to comply," LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a livestream on the department's Facebook page. "We are affecting arrests of any of those individuals who are refusing to comply with our orders."
