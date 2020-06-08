LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky continues to navigate reopening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many day care centers are preparing for a phased-in approach.
In-home childcare programs have the green light to begin reopening June 8, while center-based childcare programs and day camps have to wait until June 15, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work guidelines. The eight-page documents lists the added health and safety requirements daycare center will need to meet, including:
- Maximum group sizes of 10 children per one adult
- Children will remain in the same group of ten all day
- The same staff should work with the same group of children each day
- Playground time must be staggered
- No field trips will be allowed
There are several more requirements for social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, screening and illness, personal protective equipment, along with training and safety. You can find that full list by clicking here.
Highlands Community Ministries is preparing to open some of its day care centers on June 15 and the others on June 22. It’s taking a lot of effort and time to prepare the classrooms, equipment and staff for the significant changes.
“It’s going to be challenging to say the least,” said Bambi Riggs, the assistant director for two of Highland Community Ministries’ day care centers. “So there’s a lot of things that we’re having to retrain. And I just came from a meeting with 10 of our staff, and we’re doing it in stages, because it’s overwhelming. And there are different things for younger babies than there are for older children.”
Riggs believes it will be difficult for children, parents and staff to get used to the new guidelines. What sounds simple enough, like children not using the same supplies, means every child will have his or her own set of markers, as one example.
“Some of the guidelines, I feel like, will make it a little bit impossible,” Riggs said. “The children are going to play together. But when it comes to lunch, they have to sit down 6 feet apart. That’s two people at a table. So I’m not sure, as we’re trying to work out the details, how we’re going to be able to do that. But we will have to find a way.”
The day care is also finding a way to set up an app that will allow parents to check their children in virtually, since parents will not be allowed into the buildings. It will also allow parents to receive digital daily notes on their children, instead of handwritten notes. The use of the app and tablets for the teachers is another expense for the day care, on top of all the other requirements.
The executive director for Highlands Community Ministries, Troy Burden, is asking for parents to be patient as they work through the coming weeks and months.
“It’s tricky,” Burden said. “People need childcare in order to work, and we want to be open. But we have to keep health and safety paramount for the staff, for the children, and for the families.”
Burden expects the state to be checking in on day care centers as they open up and adjusting or changing guidelines over time. Attendance rates are typically lower during the summer for Highland Community Ministries day care, but it usually ramps up in the fall. And that’s something Burden said the group will have to reassess over time.
“From a financial standpoint, as executive director, I have to look at that," Burden said. "And we just really don’t know how that impact will impact us."
It is unclear how long the state of emergency guidelines will be in effect. For a list of Frequently Asked Questions and the state’s responses, click here.
