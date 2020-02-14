LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's law license could be suspended for 60 days.
Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women during a legislative party in March of 2018.
A special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges, but the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission launched an investigation.
In a report filed Friday, hearing officer Myra Selby, a former state Supreme Court justice, recommended a 60-day license suspension.
Selby said Hill's conduct was "offensive, invasive and damaging" to the women.
The state attorney discipline commission is seeking a two-year suspension of his license, which would put his state position in jeopardy.
Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court will determine what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken.
