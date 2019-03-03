LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day of hope and healing for dozens of Kentuckiana families.
"Healing, to me, is taking my son's memory ... something from the positive he has given to the community, and continue doing that," said Sam Ellis, who lost his son to homicide.
Sunday afternoon, Hosparus Health and Grief Counseling Center held a remembrance ceremony for families at the Muhammad Ali Center.
It was for people who have lost loved ones to traumatic events such as suicide, homicide or an overdose. It was also a time for families to grieve and learn from others, while focusing on the future.
"When we create a gathering like this, it allows people to gather together to share their journey," Joe Ferry, program coordinator, said. "It brings the loss out into the open. There is a lot of affirmation, acknowledgement, and a lot of recognition in sharing of the same story, so people can know they are not alone."
Children and their families also spent the afternoon expressing their grief through art and music.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.