LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outside the St. Matthews Kroger on North Hubbards Lane is a kind, friendly man some would call a professional jingle-beller. His name is Bill Kolodey.
"I always wanted to try to do something to volunteer, and I always wanted to make a difference," Kolodey said.
Right now, local bragging rights belong to Kolodey, since he's the reigning top earner for the Salvation Army Louisville's Red Kettle Campaign.
"I like to say I have no talent, so I just have to ring a lot of hours to raise some money," he said with a smile.
But this year has been more of a challenge for the Louisville chapter and the nonprofit nationwide. Despite Kolodey's success, the nonprofit is still $70,000 short of its goal in Louisville. He said a decision made by retailers pushed the start date back this year.
"I think we lost about 15 days of ringing, so that's a big hole to make up," he said.
But the Metro United Way believes a larger force might be at work. A spokesman said he's noticed a drop in charitable giving across Louisville. The number of donors has gone down, and even the United Way might fall short of its fundraising goal when its campaign ends in January.
Arlene Grullon, a director at the Center for Women and Families' Louisville shelter, has noticed the trend too.
"We're not in an ideal place right now," she said after a worried sigh.
Each year, the center that helps victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault collects thousands of dollars worth of gift cards for those victims. This year, the center is aiming for $10,000 worth of cards.
"It just gives people back the power that a lot of time they lose when they're here," Grullon said.
But just a few days before the deadline, they're just halfway there.
"We're about $5,000 short of our goal," she said.
Grullon is hopeful, though, that the community's generosity will soon blossom. Kolodey is optimistic too.
"That's what we're kind of counting on in the final push," he said.
One silver lining? Metro United Way said 12 percent of giving happens in the last three days of the year.
To help the Louisville Salvation Army, click here.
To help the Center for Women and Families, click here.
To help the Metro United Way, click here.
