LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 10-year old boy who took his own life in Louisville will be remembered in a week full of events, aptly named "Seven Days for Seven Bridges."
His loved ones have hoped to turn tragedy into a movement for bully prevention and suicide awareness.
"I don't know if anybody else can feel what we feel, but there's a big hole," said Donnie Bridges, Seven's father.
It all starts with a comedy show Thursday where Seven's mom will take the stage. Johnathan Johnson, a family friend, will help organize the events.
"They wanted to celebrate him publicly," Johnson said. "It is a part of her therapy. Laughter is good for the soul, and it brings healing to a lot of people."
On Saturday, there will be a vigil and balloon release in Shively Park, Seven's favorite. A kid's benefit dance party will follow Sunday, and the Seven Strong Anti Bullying Forum will round it out Tuesday.
"This panel will consist of community leaders, pastors, parents [and] educators that will come together and talk about the elephant in the room of bullying," Johnson said.
Seven's parents say he was bullied to death, born with a birth defect, choked on school bus and called a racial slur. Tami Charles said kids at Kerrick Elementary School were not always kind.
"On Friday, he came back, and I said, 'What's going on with you? You're kind of weird today,'" Tami Charles recalled. "'Nothing mom. Nothing.' And he just kind of leaned in."
She found her son's body the next day.
"If we don't talk about it, we are not going to make a difference," said Nancy Brooks with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "Mental health is becoming a crisis in our community."
Seven was the eighth JCPS student this school year to take his or her own life, a number that has many parents asking how do you have this talk with your kids.
"Ask children to feel their emotions for them," Brooks said. "So they would say, 'How do you feel today?'"
Experts say that conversation should start as young as 5 years old. It's too late for Seven.
"The bullies can now see their effect," Johnson said.
But loved ones hope Seven's loss can save another's life.
His funeral will be held Feb. 2 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
