LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National and local Drug Enforcement Administration agents want to remove dangerous drugs from your home.
Federal officials believe some people could even be their loved one's favorite drug dealer, without even knowing it. Jeffrey Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the Louisville DEA, said those forgotten pills have been deadly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thirty-percent increase in opioid overdose deaths in the last year," Scott said. "I absolutely think this has been a very difficult year for a lot of people, and the pandemic has kind of exacerbated problems that people have with loneliness and kind of being cut off.
"Abuse disorder problems playing out in our community ... often starts in homes in those forgotten unwanted and expired pills in medicine cabinets."
So the DEA is having the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
"That's where people can drop off their expired and otherwise unwanted medications, and we can get those destroyed," Scott said.
In addition, Young People In Recovery, which helps people beat addiction, is hosting a Recovery Bonfire & Chili Cook-off from 5-11 p.m. Saturday in Elizabeth, Indiana. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.