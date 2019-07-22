LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead, after a west Louisville car crash that hit a Louisville Water Company crew.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 23rd and Oak Streets about 1:15 p.m. Monday after a crash involving two cars. Initial reports said a person was trapped. MetroSafe says a total of three people were taken to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirms that one person died from injuries suffered at the intersection.
A WDRB photojournalist saw two utility workers being loaded into an ambulance.
Louisville Metro Police say its Traffic Unit is investigating. That unit is usually called only for the most serious accidents. LMPD on Twitter advised that streets in the area will be closed for a while.
